Connor Joe headshot

Connor Joe News: Joins big-league roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

The Reds recalled Joe from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

A day after joining the Reds organization via a trade with San Diego, Joe will now return to the majors to provide some depth to Cincinnati's outfield while Jake Fraley (calf) is on the injured list. Joe is still searching for his first big-league hit of the season after going 0-for-9 in seven games with the Padres.

Connor Joe
Cincinnati Reds
