Connor Norby Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Norby (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

It will be the first game action for Norby since he sustained a left oblique strain in late March. The Marlins haven't revealed how long the rehab assignment is likely to last, but Norby should be back well before the end of April. Once he's ready, he'll serve as Miami's everyday third baseman.

