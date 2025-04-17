Connor Norby News: Batting second in return from IL

The Marlins reinstated Norby (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Thursday. He'll start at third base and bat second in the Marlins' series finale versus the Diamondbacks.

Graham Pauley was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move, clearing the way for Norby to step back in as Miami's primary third baseman. The 24-year-old had been on track to open the season as an everyday player for the Marlins before he strained his left oblique in the Marlins' penultimate spring training game. After a few weeks of rest and rehab, Norby was cleared to head out on a rehab assignment last weekend, and he went 4-for-8 with a solo home run and a pair of walks over three games with Jacksonville. Now healthy, Norby will likely continue to maintain a prominent spot in the Miami lineup against both right- and left-handed pitching.