Connor Phillips headshot

Connor Phillips News: Activated from Triple-A IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Phillips (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Phillips got a late start to the season because of right shoulder fatigue but has been activated following three rehab appearances. He pitched in relief in all three of those outings, and it appears that's the role he'll continue in for the time being.

Connor Phillips
Cincinnati Reds
