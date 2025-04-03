Cooper Hummel News: Elects free agency

Hummel elected free agency Thursday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hummel cleared waivers after being removed from the Astros' 40-man roster, but because he's been outrighted before he had the ability to refuse another outright assignment, free agency was an option. The 30-year-old offers unique positional versatility in that he can play the outfield, first base and also catcher.