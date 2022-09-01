MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Active rosters expand to 28 players Thursday, and several teams are using the expanded rosters to give top prospects a chance to develop against major-league competition over the final month of the regular season. This week's FAAB runs could provide the best chance to secure late-season contributors, especially in leagues where players like Corbin Carroll and Gunnar Henderson are available. Even if the top prospects are already rostered, there are plenty of other players who have showcased improved results recently and carry upside heading into the final month of the season.

Starting Pitcher

Ken Waldichuk, Athletics: Waldichuk was traded from the Yankees to the Athletics in August as part of the deal that sent Frankie Montas to New York. Waldichuk will have the chance to make his major-league debut as the starter for Thursday's game against the Nationals. The southpaw posted a stellar 1.26 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 28.2 innings over six starts at Double-A Somerset to begin the year and has remained relatively effective at the Triple-A level, recording a 3.53 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 66.1 innings over 15 starts. Waldichuk has a good chance to remain in Oakland's rotation over the final month of the regular season and has decent fantasy upside if his talent translates to the big-league level. FAAB: $11

Dean Kremer, Orioles: Kremer struggled for most of July but improved in August by logging quality starts in three of his five outings en route to a 3-1 record. Over the last month, the right-hander posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 32 innings across five starts. The 26-year-old has a lackluster 18.6 percent strikeout rate this year, and his success over the last month hasn't improved that mark too much. However, Kremer has fantasy value for those looking to improve ratios, and he should have the opportunity to pick up some wins over the final month of the season as the Orioles compete for a playoff spot. FAAB: $6

Rich Hill, Red Sox: Hill had a pair of lackluster outings in his first two starts after returning from the injured list, but he had much stronger performances to close out the month of August. Over his final two starts of the month, the southpaw gave up two runs while striking out 15 in 12 innings to earn back-to-back wins. Although Brayan Bello is back in Boston's rotation after spending time on the injured list, Hill hasn't had to settle for a piggyback appearance and will likely remain in a starting role as long as he continues to be effective. FAAB: $5

Hunter Brown, Astros: Brown would be higher in this week's column if it was clear that he was taking on a starting role once he joins the major-league club, but it's possible that he pitches out of the bullpen, even with Justin Verlander on the injured list. Brown has shown significant improvement this season at Triple-A Sugar Land, posting a 2.55 ERA, 134:45 K:BB and 1.08 WHIP in 106 innings over 23 appearances (14 starts). He's worked mainly as a starter in the minors and would have increased fantasy value if he joins Houston's rotation, but he's still worth considering in deeper leagues in case he ultimately helps to fill in as a starter in Verlander's absence. FAAB: $5

Anibal Sanchez, Nationals: Sanchez spent the first half of the season on the injured list with a neck issue and struggled over his first few starts upon his return. However, the right-hander has turned things around over the last two weeks, posting a 1.10 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in 16.1 innings during that time. He was rewarded with his first win of the season Wednesday against the Athletics after giving up just one run in seven innings, marking his longest start of the season. He's struck out just 10 batters over his last three starts, but he has some deep-league fantasy value if he can maintain his success over the final month of the season. FAAB: $2

Relief Pitcher

Nick Martinez, Padres: Martinez's fantasy value was in question after the Padres traded for Josh Hader at the beginning of August, but Hader has struggled since heading to San Diego, giving up 12 runs in 5.2 innings over his last eight appearances with the Padres. Hader was demoted from the closer's role Aug. 20, and Martinez has been the next man up for save chances recently. Martinez has converted saves in each of his last four outings, although he gave up two runs in one inning during Tuesday's appearance. Hader picked up the save Wednesday since Martinez had pitched Monday and Tuesday, but it still seems like Martinez is the Padres' preferred closing option for now. FAAB: $8

Jimmy Herget, Angels: Herget was dominant in August, recording a 0.53 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 17 innings over 11 relief appearances. The right-hander has the ability to serve as a multi-inning reliever, but he's picked up saves in his three most recent appearances. Jose Quijada and Ryan Tepera could still be in the mix for the occasional save chance, but Herget seems to have the trust of interim manager Phil Nevin heading into the final month of the season. FAAB: $7

A.J. Puk, Athletics: Puk had a strong start to the season but didn't pick up his first save of the year until July 22. The southpaw has been inconsistent over the last month and a half, but he's converted all four of his save chances over 15 appearances since July 22. Dany Jimenez has been shut down for the remainder of the year due to a shoulder injury, and Puk should have increased opportunities to establish himself as the Athletics' closer down the stretch since Zach Jackson was placed on the injured list with a shoulder issue of his own Tuesday. FAAB: $7

Catcher

Carson Kelly, Diamondbacks: Kelly has had regular playing time behind the dish for the Diamondbacks this season and has produced plenty of runs recently. Over his last five games, he's gone 5-for-12 with a double, seven RBI, three runs, four walks and three strikeouts. The 28-year-old hasn't homered since Aug. 2, but it's been encouraging to see him reach base multiple times in each of the last three games he's started. Although Arizona also has Daulton Varsho and Cooper Hummel available to start at catcher, Kelly's regular at-bats should continue over the final month of the year. FAAB: $4

First Base

Nick Pratto, Royals: Pratto has been on a tear over the last week, recording hits in each of his last five games. He's posted a 1.502 OPS with three home runs, four doubles, 10 RBI and six runs over that stretch. The 23-year-old has also experienced some growing pains in his first taste of major-league action, as evidenced by the fact that he went 0-for-18 with a walk and 11 strikeouts over his last eight games prior to his current hitting streak. However, Pratto is available in plenty of fantasy leagues and has some upside down the stretch if he can remain effective at the plate. FAAB: $4

Second Base

Kolten Wong, Brewers: Wong has served as the Brewers' primary second baseman this season and has been particularly effective at the plate in recent games. He's logged three multi-hit performances over the last five contests, going 9-for-19 with three home runs, three doubles, five runs and five RBI across that span. The 31-year-old no longer serves as Milwaukee's leadoff man, but his new role in the heart of the order improves his RBI potential on a team that should be competitive over the final month of the season. FAAB: $7

Nick Gordon, Twins: Gordon had somewhat inconsistent playing time earlier in the season, but his at-bats have picked up recently, especially while Byron Buxton (hip) has been on the injured list. Gordon has reached base multiple times in four consecutive games, going 7-for-13 with a home run, three doubles, eight RBI and four runs during that time. The 26-year-old has multi-positional eligibility in most fantasy formats and should have the chance to maintain regular at-bats going forward. FAAB: $5

Third Base

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles: Henderson is one of the top prospects in baseball, and he was called up to make his major-league debut Wednesday against the Guardians. He made an immediate impact for the big-league club, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run during the win over Cleveland. The 21-year-old has the ability to play multiple defensive positions and should be an everyday player for Baltimore to close out the regular season. While some fantasy managers in redraft leagues may have been stashing him, Henderson has plenty of upside in leagues where he's still available. FAAB: $23

Yandy Diaz, Rays: Diaz had a strong showing at the plate over the second half of August and racked up nine multi-hit performances over 15 games. Across that span, he slashed .397/.462/.672 with two home runs, 10 doubles, 13 runs, 12 RBI and a stolen base. Despite serving mainly as the Rays' leadoff man, Diaz has found plenty of ways to produce runs. The 31-year-old should maintain an everyday role for Tampa Bay and has the potential to be a well-rounded fantasy contributor down the stretch. FAAB: $7

Shortstop

Ryan Kreidler, Tigers: Kreidler's production at Triple-A Toledo this season wasn't at the level that he displayed in the minors in 2019 and 2021, but he was nevertheless called up by the Tigers on Thursday. The 24-year-old has slashed .213/.352/.411 with eight homers, 29 runs, 22 RBI and 15 stolen bases over 56 games at Toledo this year and should have a chance to push for playing time at second base, shortstop and third base late in the regular season. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks: The Diamondbacks hinted in mid-August that Carroll would make his major-league debut at some point late in the 2022 season, and the 22-year-old's contract was officially selected from Triple-A Reno on Monday. He's gotten off to a hot start over his first two major-league games, going 3-for-10 with two doubles, five RBI, four runs and a strikeout. Carroll is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball and should see plenty of playing time late in the regular season after slashing .303/.422/.604 with 23 homers, 87 runs, 61 RBI and 31 stolen bases over 91 games between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this year. Carroll has plenty of fantasy upside in redraft leagues where he's still available and should be rostered in nearly all formats down the stretch. FAAB: $25

Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks: Although Corbin Carroll is now with the major-league club, McCarthy has maintained regular playing time over the last few days and is a strong candidate to take over as the team's primary designated hitter. McCarthy has had sustained success at the plate for several weeks and has been especially dominant recently, slashing .370/.400/.741 with two home runs, a triple, two doubles, nine RBI, seven runs and three stolen bases over his last seven games. The 25-year-old has certainly earned the right to stay in Arizona's lineup in spite of Carroll's call-up, and McCarthy also has strong fantasy value given his production in recent weeks. FAAB: $9

Gavin Sheets, White Sox: Sheets had inconsistent playing time for most of August, but he's started seven of the last eight games. Across that span, he's slashed .423/.467/.808 with three home runs, a double, 12 RBI and five runs while putting together four multi-hit performances. Power has never been a significant concern for the 26-year-old, and it's been encouraging to see him with more well-rounded production recently. If he can maintain regular at-bats late in the year, he has intriguing fantasy potential. FAAB: $6

Bubba Thompson, Rangers: Thompson has a lackluster .319 slugging percentage over 23 games since joining the major-league club, but he has a decent .264 batting average with seven runs, seven RBI and eight stolen bases. The 24-year-old has carved out fairly regular playing time with the Rangers, but his fantasy value has been somewhat limited by his spot near the bottom of the team's lineup. Thompson has some fantasy potential for batting average and run production and has increased value for managers in need of stolen bases. FAAB: $5

Jose Siri, Rays: Siri has had a knack for scoring runs recently, and he's crossed the plate in six of the last eight games. During that time, he's slashed .370/.393/.704 with two home runs, three doubles, 11 runs, six RBI and a stolen base. The 27-year-old is hitting just .210 over 74 games this year, so it seems somewhat unlikely that he'll be able to sustain his on-base rate down the stretch. However, he has some fantasy potential for managers in deeper leagues who are seeking out runs. FAAB: $2

Michael Taylor, Royals: Taylor has had a surge in production at the plate over the last few days, going 7-for-14 with two home runs, a triple, seven RBI, four runs and a steal over that stretch. The 31-year-old had hit just .190 with a double, six runs, three RBI and a stolen base over 24 games in August prior to his recent three-game uptick in production, so it seems unlikely that his recent results are sustainable. However, he's at least a short-term fantasy option for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $1