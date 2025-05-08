Corbin Carroll News: On base four times in loss

Carroll went 2-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Mets.

Carroll led off the bottom of the eighth inning with his 11th home run of the season. Following an eight-game stretch during which he batted .147 without knocking in a run, Carroll is back to normal. The outfielder has hit safely in four consecutive contests, going 7-for-15 with two home runs, four walks and five RBI.