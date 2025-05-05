Corbin Carroll News: Reaches 10-homer mark

Carroll went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.

Carroll provided some early pop, taking Griffin Canning's second pitch of the game over the fence. This was Carroll's 10th homer of the season, but it was his first since his two-homer game April 23 versus the Rays. The star outfielder has back-to-back multi-hit efforts but has 11 strikeouts over his last six contests. He's batting .287 with a .945 OPS, 27 RBI, 28 runs scored and five stolen bases over 35 contests as Arizona's primary leadoff hitter.