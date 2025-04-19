Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Corbin Carroll headshot

Corbin Carroll News: Stays hot in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Carroll went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Cubs.

He led off the game by driving the third pitch he saw from Ben Brown over the fence in straightaway center field to kick off his three-hit afternoon, but the rest of the Arizona lineup only accounted for one other knock. Carroll has hit safely in 12 straight games, batting .407 (22-for-54) during that stretch with four homers, four steals, 13 runs and 13 RBI.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now