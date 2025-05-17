Corbin Carroll News: Steals two more bases Saturday

Carroll went 1-for-5 with a walk, a run, an RBI and two stolen bases in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday.

Carroll's speed led to a run in the first inning, as he walked to lead off the frame, stole second and scored on a Ketel Marte single. Carroll added another theft after hitting a run-scoring single in the fourth frame to give him his second multi-steal performance of the campaign. The star outfielder has notched at least one stolen base in three consecutive contests and has so far bounced back in a big way from a bit of a down season last year -- through 215 plate appearances, Carroll is slashing .285/.358/.601 with 14 home runs, 38 runs, 32 RBI and nine stolen bases.