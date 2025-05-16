Corbin Carroll News: Swipes bag in win

Carroll went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rockies.

Carroll has three multi-hit efforts over his last four games, going 7-for-17 (.412) with three homers and two steals in that span. The outfielder continues to put together an impressive bounce-back campaign after his struggles in 2024. He's now at a .287/.359/.612 slash line with 14 home runs, seven steals, 31 RBI, 37 runs scored, nine doubles and five triples across 45 contests while routinely batting first or second for the Diamondbacks.