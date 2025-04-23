Corbin Carroll News: Tallies sixth career two-homer game

Carroll went 2-for-5 with a two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Rays.

Carroll enjoyed his second two-homer game of the month and the sixth of his career Wednesday, opening the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning and launching a go-ahead two-run blast in the seventh. The star outfielder got off to a brutal start in 2024, but he's looked every bit the part of a first-round fantasy asset in the early going of 2025. Through 114 plate appearances, Carroll is slashing .327/.404/.693 with nine round trippers, 22 RBI, 23 runs scored and four stolen bases.