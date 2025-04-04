Fantasy Baseball
Dairon Blanco headshot

Dairon Blanco Injury: Receives injection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Blanco (Achilles) received a platelet-rich plasma injection Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Blanco will be sidelined from all activity for the next 3-to-5 days, at which point he'll be re-evaluated by the Royals' medical staff. This virtually eliminates the possibility of a minimum-length IL stay for the 31-year-old outfielder, and a return timetable may emerge once he's cleared to resume baseball activities.

Dairon Blanco
Kansas City Royals
