Dairon Blanco Injury: Shelved with Achilles injury

The Royals placed Blanco on the 10-day injured list Monday due to right Achilles tendinopathy.

Despite not earning regular playing time at any point during the 2024 season, Blanco had some usefulness in deeper mixed leagues and AL-only leagues after accruing 31 stolen bases in just 131 plate appearances. Though Blanco was hampered by the Achilles issue for much of spring training, he made enough progress to win a spot on the Royals' Opening Day roster. Despite going 2-for-2 on steal attempts in the Royals' season-opening series with the Guardians, Blanco apparently hasn't fully moved past the injury, so he'll be given some time off to heal. Kansas City will replace him on the 26-man active roster with infielder/outfielder Tyler Tolbert, another speed merchant who could see ample use off the bench as a pinch runner.