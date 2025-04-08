Fantasy Baseball
Daniel Lynch headshot

Daniel Lynch News: Logs first save of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 10:05pm

Lynch earned the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Twins, retiring the only batter he faced in the ninth inning.

Lynch was brought in for the ninth inning with two outs, and it took him only two pitches to retire Edouard Julien on a groundout to shortstop. It was Lynch's first save of 2025 and second in the majors, though he isn't expected to see many more opportunities with Carlos Estevez as the Royals' top closer. Lynch has allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three batters across 6.1 innings to start the season.

Daniel Lynch
Kansas City Royals
