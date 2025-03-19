Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Robert headshot

Daniel Robert News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

The Rangers optioned Robert to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Robert will miss out on a spot in the Texas bullpen to open the season after a rough spring in which he allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. The 30-year-old righty was previously summoned to the big leagues on two occasions last season, making four appearances for the Rangers. He otherwise spent the entire 2024 campaign at Round Rock, where he turned in a 2.70 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 52:13 K:BB across 43.1 innings.

Daniel Robert
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now