Daniel Robert News: Sent to minors

The Rangers optioned Robert to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Robert will miss out on a spot in the Texas bullpen to open the season after a rough spring in which he allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. The 30-year-old righty was previously summoned to the big leagues on two occasions last season, making four appearances for the Rangers. He otherwise spent the entire 2024 campaign at Round Rock, where he turned in a 2.70 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 52:13 K:BB across 43.1 innings.