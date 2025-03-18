Darren McCaughan News: Fails to make cut

The Twins reassigned McCaughan to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

McCaughan made 12 appearances (five starts) in the big leagues between stops with the Guardians and Marlins in 2024, logging a 6.21 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 42 innings. He joined the Twins on a minor-league deal in December and never made much of a run at Opening Day roster spot while the Minnesota pitching staff has enjoyed relatively sound health this spring. McCaughan is expected to report to Triple-A St. Paul, where he could be deployed in the rotation or in long relief.