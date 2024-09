Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Last Call

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

It seems like just yesterday that I was posting the three- and 10-day rankings to open the season. But that was 26 weeks ago and here we are, one week left.

You know the deal: don't overlook pitching ratios over the final week, and everything is even more tentative than normal.

As always, it's been a pleasure grinding these out every week. Hopefully they've helped you manage a winning roster.

There will be one last update on Sunday night. Good luck!

Week of September 23 - 29

Mixed League