Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Bednar headshot

David Bednar News: Finding form with Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Bednar has thrown five scoreless innings with a 7:0 K:BB with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Bednar struggled through an inconsistent 2024 season, though it was still a surprise when he was demoted after three poor appearances to kick off the new campaign. While it's a limited sample against relatively poor competition, he seems to have regained some confidence with Indianapolis. Dennis Santana has fared well in his duties as closer since Bednar was optioned, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Bednar get another chance in the big leagues sometime soon.

David Bednar
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now