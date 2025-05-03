Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Bednar headshot

David Bednar News: Tagged with loss Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Bednar (0-3) took the loss against the Padres on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one batter in the ninth inning.

It wasn't a save situation for Bednar, who came in for the top of the ninth inning with the game tied 1-1. He allowed a double to Fernando Tatis, who later scored on a wild pitch from Bednar to give the Padres the go-ahead run. Since being recalled by the Pirates on April 19, Bednar has allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine over seven innings, and it's unclear whether he'll be the Pirates' go-to closer once Dennis Santana (personal) is activated from the bereavement list.

David Bednar
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now