David Bednar News: Tagged with loss Saturday

Bednar (0-3) took the loss against the Padres on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one batter in the ninth inning.

It wasn't a save situation for Bednar, who came in for the top of the ninth inning with the game tied 1-1. He allowed a double to Fernando Tatis, who later scored on a wild pitch from Bednar to give the Padres the go-ahead run. Since being recalled by the Pirates on April 19, Bednar has allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine over seven innings, and it's unclear whether he'll be the Pirates' go-to closer once Dennis Santana (personal) is activated from the bereavement list.