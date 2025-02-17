David Buchanan Injury: Out with sprained ankle

Buchanan will be sidelined for about a week after badly spraining his left ankle during a fielding drill, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The injury shouldn't have any long-term ramifications, but Buchanan was already a longshot for a roster spot, and the injury won't help his case. The 35-year-old made one big-league appearance with the Reds in 2024, which marked his first MLB action since 2015.