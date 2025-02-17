Fantasy Baseball
David Buchanan headshot

David Buchanan Injury: Out with sprained ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2025 at 9:11am

Buchanan will be sidelined for about a week after badly spraining his left ankle during a fielding drill, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The injury shouldn't have any long-term ramifications, but Buchanan was already a longshot for a roster spot, and the injury won't help his case. The 35-year-old made one big-league appearance with the Reds in 2024, which marked his first MLB action since 2015.

David Buchanan
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
