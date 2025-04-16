David Festa News: Fans six in abbreviated outing

Festa came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets, allowing five hits and a walk over 4.1 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The 25-year-old right-hander had an impressive, if short, performance, tossing 51 of 76 pitches for strikes before exiting the mound. Festa also got plenty of help to preserve his scoreless outing, as Harrison Bader threw a runner out at the plate in the second inning and Danny Coulombe escaped the one-out, bases-loaded jam he inherited in the fifth by getting Juan Soto to ground into a double play. Through his first two starts in the majors this season, Festa has yet to give up a run over nine innings, posting a 1.11 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB, but he also has yet to pitch the full five innings necessary to qualify for a win. If he sticks around on the big-league roster, he'll aim to give the Twins more length in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the White Sox.