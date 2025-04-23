Fantasy Baseball
David Festa headshot

David Festa News: Punches out five in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 8:57pm

Festa did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over the White Sox. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five across four innings.

Festa was able to get through the first four innings with relative ease, but he was pulled in the fifth frame after putting the first two batters he faced on base, both of which came around to score. He tossed 80 pitches (52 strikes) with 13 first-pitch strikes, and he has steadily increased his pitch count in his three starts since being recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on April 11. Festa will likely return the minors as Pablo Lopez (hamstring) is set to return during the Twins' weekend series against the Angels.

David Festa
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
