David Festa News: Returning to Triple-A

The Twins optioned Festa to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.

After getting called up from Triple-A on April 11, Festa didn't reach the fifth inning of any of his three starts but pitched well nonetheless, turning in a 1.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 13 frames. Though Festa has performed well enough to warrant sticking around in the big leagues, the Twins don't plan to expand their rotation to six men and won't have a starting role available for him when Pablo Lopez (hamstring) returns from the injured list this weekend. Festa will continue to stay on a starter's schedule at Triple-A and should be the next man up if an opening in the big-league rotation re-emerges at any point.