David Peterson News: No-decision Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Peterson didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk across 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

The eight hits allowed by Peterson marked a season high, though none went for extra bases, allowing the left-hander to mitigate the damage. Peterson's now allowed at least seven hits in his last three outings, though he's issued just one walk in that span (16.2 innings). His ERA now sits at 3.29 on the year with a 1.43 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB across five starts (27.1 innings). Peterson is currently scheduled to face the Diamondbacks at home in his next outing.

