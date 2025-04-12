Fantasy Baseball
David Peterson headshot

David Peterson News: Takes loss despite quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 5:30pm

Peterson (1-1) took the loss Saturday against the Athletics. He allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out five across six innings.

Peterson started out strong by retiring eight of the first nine batters faced, but he ran into trouble in the fourth frame when he gave up four hits and two runs. He was able to recover to get through the next two innings without issue and finished his outing tossing 89 pitches (66 strikes), including 19 first-pitch strikes and eight whiffs, though the 29-year-old southpaw did not receive enough run support from the Mets batters to avoid the loss. Peterson has had a strong start to the season, registering a 2.70 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 16.2 innings. He's tentatively slated to face off against the Cardinals at home next week.

