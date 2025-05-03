Davis Martin News: Comes away with no-decision
Martin didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Astros, giving up three runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.
The White Sox staked Martin to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the 28-year-old righty let it slip away over the course of his 88 pitches (58 strikes). It's the first time this season he hasn't issued a walk in a start, and he hasn't served up a homer in three straight outings. Martin will take a 3.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB through 38.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Kansas City.
