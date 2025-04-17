Davis Martin News: Falls to A's

Martin (1-2) took the loss Thursday against the Athletics, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Martin held the A's to one run through his first four innings before giving up a solo homer to Lawrence Butler in the fifth followed by a JJ Bleday two-run blast in the sixth. The 28-year-old Martin will carry a 4.84 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB into his next start, tentatively slated for next week in Minnesota.