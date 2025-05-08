Davis Martin News: Falls to Kansas City

Martin (1-4) took the loss Thursday against the Royals, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk across 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

It's the first time in four starts that Martin's allowed more than three earned runs -- he'd pitched to a 1.69 ERA in his previous three outings (16 innings). Overall, the 28-year-old Martin sports a 4.01 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB across 42.2 innings this year. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week in Cincinnati.