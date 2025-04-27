Fantasy Baseball
Davis Martin headshot

Davis Martin News: Pitches well in bulk role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 3:48pm

Martin did not factor into the decision in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Athletics, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

After Jonathan Cannon looked sharp behind an opener Saturday, the White Sox found success again in having Martin pitch after opener Brandon Eisert. Despite generating only five whiffs, Martin looked solid and produced his first scoreless appearance of the season. With this 73-pitch effort, the Chicago right-hander lowered his season ERA from 3.95 to 3.24 across 33.1 innings. It wouldn't be surprising to see the White Sox deploy Martin in a bulk role again for his next rotation turn, which currently lines up to be against the Astros at home next weekend.

Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
