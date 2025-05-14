Fantasy Baseball
Davis Martin News: Rebounds with quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Martin (2-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Reds, allowing one run on seven hits and no walks across 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

Martin had allowed seven runs in 9.1 innings spanning his last two starts, a stretch that ballooned his ERA from 3.24 to 4.01. He bounced back Wednesday by exceeding six innings pitched for the first time all year and picking up his first win in six starts. He holds a 3.65 ERA and a 33:12 K:BB across 49.1 innings this season and is expected to take the mound again Monday against Seattle.

Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
