Davis Martin headshot

Davis Martin News: Takes tough loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Martin (2-5) yielded two runs on four hits and a walk over 7.1 innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against Seattle.

Martin set a career high with 6.2 innings pitched in his last outing before setting a new career best with 7.1 frames Monday. He gave up one run through seven innings before Cam Booser gave up a grand slam to Julio Rodriguez after inheriting a runner from Martin. Over his last two starts, Martin has given up three runs, dropping his season ERA from 4.01 to 3.49 alongside a 36:13 K:BB through 56.2 innings. He's in line for a home start against Texas this weekend.

Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox
