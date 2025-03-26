Derek Law Injury: Placed on IL
The Nationals placed Law on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right forearm inflammation.
Complications from a late-season elbow injury in 2024 followed Law into spring training, though the Nationals are officially labeling his injury as a forearm issue. Either way, he'll now officially be sidelined through the first 15 days of the new season but isn't likely to need much more time than that to prepare for his debut.
