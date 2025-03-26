Fantasy Baseball
Derek Law

Derek Law Injury: Placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

The Nationals placed Law on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right forearm inflammation.

Complications from a late-season elbow injury in 2024 followed Law into spring training, though the Nationals are officially labeling his injury as a forearm issue. Either way, he'll now officially be sidelined through the first 15 days of the new season but isn't likely to need much more time than that to prepare for his debut.

