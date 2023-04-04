Todd's Takes: Clearing My Chest and Runs Galore

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

The bottom line is the game should be played in whatever way scores or prevents the most runs. The game had evolved to a point where hitting the ball in the air to maximize homers was more effective than manufacturing runs. Pitcher velocity and specialization played a part, as did venues becoming more and more hitter-friendly. Hitting fly balls works because most of the newer venues can't hold them. Lofting contact in a big venue with

The thing is, I'm conflicted, because I understand why some prefer the style likely resulting from the new rules. The kicker is, I may agree.

Admittedly, I have written about this before as well as brought it up on SiriusXM. Simply put, the game is not now being played the way it is supposed to be played. It is being played in the manner some want it to be played.

Occasionally, this space is used in a cathartic manner. That's not often, but occasionally a vent is in order. This is one of those instances.

In general, topics are light. Sure, there will be info to help manage your teams, but we're all baseball fans and talking about baseball is fun. Let's have some fun.

The bottom line is the game should be played in whatever way scores or prevents the most runs. The game had evolved to a point where hitting the ball in the air to maximize homers was more effective than manufacturing runs. Pitcher velocity and specialization played a part, as did venues becoming more and more hitter-friendly. Hitting fly balls works because most of the newer venues can't hold them. Lofting contact in a big venue with conditions that suppress the flight of the baseball is detrimental. MLB has deadened the ball, or is that balls, to help combat the launch angle revolution.

Legislating the shift is clearly intended to induce more safely hit batted balls. My scientific training believes that the research and analytics involved in placing defenders optimally should be rewarded, but the change in the rules now favors more athletic glovemen, which isn't a bad thing. This feeds into my conflict. That said, great defensive plays were still present when the shift was allowed.

MLB isn't trying to increase or decrease scoring; the league's objective is to alter the manner in which runs are scored. With a less lively baseball and infielders unable to overload one side or play rover, trying to hit a fly ball into the seats may no longer be the most efficient means of scoring. This is amplified by the rules influencing the running game.

The new rules have created an artificial paradigm. It's still early, but the huge spike in steals suggests small ball could be back, though homers are also up a tad. After five days, run scoring is up a run a game from the same last time as last season. Clearly, it's too early to draw any actionable conclusions, especially since so much of the scoring came last night.

Here's my conundrum. I used to be a huge basketball fan. It helped that I grew up watching the Celtics teams of the 70s and 80s, but I was also a fan of college hoops and played fantasy basketball for years. In fact, my initiation into valuation was via my auction hoops league with rotisserie scoring. There were no sources for basketball "values". I pulled all-nighters trying to fairly price Shaquille O'Neal and his horrid free throw percentage. I never did, so I just paid top dollar for Hakeem Olajuwon.

Once the NBA essentially made zone defense legal, the game changed. This, combined with everyone becoming capable of draining a three morphed the game into a stream of treys and dunks. I understand that's the way the game should be played under the current landscape, but it was no longer entertaining to me, somewhere between a casual fan and a hoops fanatic. I chose to stop watching, much the way some ceased from following MLB in recent seasons.

It's sort of a Catch-22. I was still fine with the way MLB evolved and didn't need the rules to be changed to remain a fan, but I wasn't willing to adapt to the new era of basketball. This is why I understand why legislating the shift, etc., may be better for the game.

I just wish the "way it should be played" narrative weren't so prevalent.

OK, one more vent before embarking on the inaugural Box Score Blitz of the season. Networks had almost an entire offseason plus a handful of spring games to get ready for the strict enforcement of the pitch clock, beginning with the first pitch of the inning. They should have been better prepared, so as not to come back from commercials as the pitch is being delivered, if not already thrown.

BOX SCORE BLITZ for Monday, April 3