Derek Law News: Role not yet settled

Law figures to be part of the Nationals' high-leverage crew this season, but it's not clear if he'll get a chance to audition for the open closer role.

Speaking to reporters earlier in camp, general manager Mike Rizzo indicated that Law would be a key bullpen piece for Washington, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports. "We don't have a proven commodity at that position, but if the season started today, we would have a guy that we would say would be our ninth-inning guy," Rizzo said. "I don't know who it is yet. It could be Jose Ferrer. It could be Jorge Lopez. Law could have some leverage innings. And it could come from somebody that we haven't thought about yet." The latter category might also include Lucas Sims, who signed with the team earlier this week. Law has mainly been a middle reliever during a big-league career that stretches back to 2016, but he is coming off one of his best statistical seasons, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 76:24 K:BB over 90 innings with career highs in appearances (75), wins (seven) and holds (17).