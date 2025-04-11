Dillon Dingler News: Stays warm with three hits

Dingler went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-6 win over the Twins.

Dingler has four multi-hit efforts over nine games this season, including two in his last three contests. The catcher has taken over the No. 1 job behind the dish while Jake Rogers (oblique) is out. Dingler is batting a toasty .387 with two home runs, eight RBI, five runs scored, a triple and a double over 32 plate appearances. The one concern early on is his 10 strikeouts, which shows he hasn't made much improvement from the 34.5 percent strikeout rate he had over 27 games in the majors last year.