Dillon Tate News: Added to big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

The Blue Jays recalled Tate from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

Tate's call-up was one of a series of Toronto roster moves involving relievers Sunday, as fellow righty Paxton Schultz was also summoned while righty Jacob Barnes was DFA'd and righty Nick Sandlin (lat) was placed on the 15-day IL. Tate tossed 36.2 innings over 33 regular-season big-league stints with Baltimore and Toronto last season and finished with a 4.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB while picking up a win, a save and three holds. He'll likely have a low-leverage role while up with the big club.

