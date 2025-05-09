Dillon Tate News: DFA'd by Toronto

The Blue Jays designated Tate for assignment Friday.

Tate appeared in five major-league games for the Blue Jays before being optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out seven in 5.1 innings. Tate's removal from the 40-man roster makes room for Michael Stefanic, whose contract was selected by Toronto in a corresponding move after Andres Gimenez (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list.