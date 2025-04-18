DJ LeMahieu Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

LeMahieu (calf) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

LeMahieu has been playing in extended spring training contests and is ready to test things out in a formal game setting. He will require a lengthy rehab assignment, perhaps needing the full 20-day allotment. Oswaldo Cabrera has been serving as the Yankees' primary third baseman with LeMahieu out and there's no guarantee that LeMahieu will be handed regular playing time upon his return.