Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DJ LeMahieu headshot

DJ LeMahieu Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

LeMahieu (calf) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

LeMahieu has been playing in extended spring training contests and is ready to test things out in a formal game setting. He will require a lengthy rehab assignment, perhaps needing the full 20-day allotment. Oswaldo Cabrera has been serving as the Yankees' primary third baseman with LeMahieu out and there's no guarantee that LeMahieu will be handed regular playing time upon his return.

DJ LeMahieu
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now