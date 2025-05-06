Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DJ LeMahieu headshot

DJ LeMahieu Injury: Could be activated later this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that LeMahieu (calf/hip) could be activated from the 10-day injured list later this week after playing two more rehab games, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

LeMahieu has moved his rehab assignment up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will play there Tuesday and Wednesday before the Yankees decide whether to have him join them on their road trip that begins Friday. The veteran infielder initially landed on the IL due to a calf strain but more recently dealt with a hip injury. However, he's healthy now and his season debut with the big club looks imminent. LeMahieu could take over at second base while Jazz Chisholm (oblique) is sidelined.

DJ LeMahieu
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now