DJ LeMahieu Injury: Could be activated later this week

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that LeMahieu (calf/hip) could be activated from the 10-day injured list later this week after playing two more rehab games, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

LeMahieu has moved his rehab assignment up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will play there Tuesday and Wednesday before the Yankees decide whether to have him join them on their road trip that begins Friday. The veteran infielder initially landed on the IL due to a calf strain but more recently dealt with a hip injury. However, he's healthy now and his season debut with the big club looks imminent. LeMahieu could take over at second base while Jazz Chisholm (oblique) is sidelined.