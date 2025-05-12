DJ LeMahieu Injury: Expected to be activated Tuesday

LeMahieu (calf) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and start Wednesday versus the Mariners, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

LeMahieu is set to return to the major-league roster after missing the entirety of the 2025 season to this point while recovering from a left calf strain and a hip issue. The 36-year-old could step right into a starting role at second base with Jazz Chisholm (oblique) on the shelf, likely replacing Jorbit Vivas in the Yankees' lineup. LeMahieu struggled to a career-low .204 average while adding two home runs, 26 RBI and 19 runs scored over 201 at-bats in 67 games with New York in 2024.