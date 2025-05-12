Fantasy Baseball
DJ LeMahieu headshot

DJ LeMahieu Injury: Joining team in Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

LeMahieu (calf) is slated to join the Yankees for the start of their series Monday in Seattle, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The team has not confirmed that LeMahieu will be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the series opener, but it seems likely that he will be on the active roster. LeMahieu has been out all season with a calf strain and more recently a hip issue, but he's healthy now. The 36-year-old has gone 12-for-27 with one home run and a 4:3 K:BB over nine rehab games and could be the Yankees' primary second baseman while Jazz Chisholm (oblique) is sidelined.

DJ LeMahieu
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
