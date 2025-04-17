DJ LeMahieu Injury: May begin assignment soon

Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that LeMahieu could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

LeMahieu has been taking at-bats at the team's complex in Florida and appears to be trending toward returning to a competitive setting within the next week. His time in the minor leagues isn't expected to be brief, however, as the Yankees have said that the veteran infielder will require a lengthy buildup period after missing almost the entire Grapefruit League schedule.