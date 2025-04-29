DJ LeMahieu Injury: Receives injection for hip
Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that LeMahieu (calf) received a "preemptive" cortisone injection in his right hip and is expected to resume his minor-league rehab assignment Thursday or Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
LeMahieu has gone 6-for-10 with a homer and a double through four games during his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset, but he received the injection after "feeling something come on" with his hip. The hip issue doesn't appear to be a serious concern, but it's a concerning development for a player that's recently been saddled by injuries. Assuming the veteran infielder can pick up his rehab assignment in a few days, he could be ready for his season debut with the Yankees after another week or two in the minors.
