DJ LeMahieu Injury: Second base likelier than third

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that second base is "more in play" than third base for LeMahieu (calf/hip) when LeMahieu returns from the 10-day injured list, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees have more of a need now at second base, at least in the short term, with Jazz Chisholm (oblique) expected to be sidelined until June. LeMahieu briefly paused a rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset last week when he developed a hip issue in addition to his calf injury, but he returned to action over the weekend. All six of LeMahieu's starts so far for Somerset have come at second base. Jorbit Vivas is starting at the keystone Monday for the third time in four games, but he could be sent back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when LeMahieu returns. LeMahieu is expected to require "not too many more" rehab games before being activated, Boone said Monday.