DJ LeMahieu News: Activated Tuesday

LeMahieu (calf/hip) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game in Seattle.

LeMahieu will switch spots with Oswaldo Cabrera (fractured ankle), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. LeMahieu should serve as the Yankees' primary third baseman in the short term, but at 36 and coming off three straight years of declining production, he may not be able to hold the job indefinitely. He hit .204 with a .269 OBP, two home runs and zero steals in 228 plate appearances last year, although he did log a 1.093 OPS on his rehab assignment, thanks in part to a .500 BABIP.