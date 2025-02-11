DJ LeMahieu News: Entering camp healthy

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that LeMahieu is healthy entering spring training, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 36-year-old finished last season on the injured list due to a hip impingement, which sidelined him for the final weeks of the regular season and for the entirety of the Yankees' run to the World Series. LeMahieu was limited to 67 games last season and has battled a plethora of injuries the past few seasons, culminating in a career-worst .528 OPS in 2024. It appears he'll get the chance to be a major contributor at third base this season, but he may need a strong showing in spring training in order to secure the starting role.