Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DJ LeMahieu headshot

DJ LeMahieu News: Pops first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.

In his third game since recovering from calf and hip injuries to make his belated season debut, LeMahieu was able to poke a Griffin Canning fastball down the right-field line into the Yankee Stadium short porch for a third-inning homer, and his first long ball of the year. The 36-year-old infielder has three hits in eight at-bats since being activated, and he should see regular playing time at second base while Jazz Chisholm (oblique) remains sidelined.

DJ LeMahieu
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now