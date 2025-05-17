DJ LeMahieu News: Pops first homer
LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.
In his third game since recovering from calf and hip injuries to make his belated season debut, LeMahieu was able to poke a Griffin Canning fastball down the right-field line into the Yankee Stadium short porch for a third-inning homer, and his first long ball of the year. The 36-year-old infielder has three hits in eight at-bats since being activated, and he should see regular playing time at second base while Jazz Chisholm (oblique) remains sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now