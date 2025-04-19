Dustin Harris News: Hits in three straight starts

Harris started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a double and was caught stealing in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Harris made a third consecutive start in left field, as Josh Smith (thumb), who was the primary fill-in for the injured Wyatt Langford (oblique, 10-day IL) against right-handers, remained unavailable. Harris has hit safely in all three starts, going 5-for-11 with two doubles and two run scored. Depending on Smith's status, Harris could find himself in the lineup for a fourth straight game Saturday with the Dodgers scheduled to throw righty Roki Sasaki.