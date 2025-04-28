Dustin May News: Falters late in no-decision

May allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters in 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Miami on Monday.

May appeared to be en route to a win after completing five scoreless innings, but things took a turn for the worse for him in the sixth. In that frame, the right-hander allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base, and they all came around to score before the inning was over (though two of the runs charged to May crossed the plate following his departure). This was still a better performance for May after he gave up a career-worst seven runs over five innings against the Cubs in his previous trip to the mound, but over his past two contests, May's ERA has jumped from a sparkling 1.06 to a less-impressive 3.95.